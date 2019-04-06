Historic Footage of Eleftherios Venizelos Speaking English Posted on Facebook (Vid)

ATHENS – Historic footage of Eleftherios Venizelos speaking English, and joking with the filmmaker at the end, during the Hague Conference in August 1929, was discovered by researcher Panos Sotiriou in the collections of the University of North Carolina.

According to Sotiriou, who posted the video on his Facebook page, “the video with Venizelos speaking English is in itself a tremendous audiovisual find. But what makes it historic is that at the end Venizelos loses his words, almost like a sardam, staring at the camera, he laughs and seems to say something to the person behind the cinema. There, the footage ends.”

Sotiriou told The National Herald that he often visits websites with historical content, searching for interesting items typical of the decades. On one of these visits, he found himself on a video site that concerned Greece.

Ένα ιστορικό βίντεο, σημερινή μου ανακάλυψη από τις συλλογές του Πανεπιστημίου της Βόρειας Καρολίνας.Ο Ελευθέριος Βενιζέλος στο περιθώριο της Συνδιάσκεψης της Χάγης κινηματογραφεί έναν λόγο στα αγγλικά. Το βίντεο με τον Βενιζέλο να μιλάει αγγλικά αποτελεί από μόνο του ένα τρομερό οπτικοακουστικό τεκμήριο. Αυτό όμως που το κάνει ιστορικό είναι πως στο τέλος του ο Βενιζέλος χάνει τα λόγια του, περίπου σαν σαρδάμ, ξεκαρδίζεται στα γέλια και φαίνεται να λέει κάτι στον άνθρωπο πίσω από την κινηματογραφική μηχανή. Εκεί το βίντεο τελειώνει. Πάντως με αυτά που πέτυχε στη Χάγη και εγώ θα γελούσα.Λίγα λόγια για τη Συνδιάσκεψη της Χάγης τον Αύγουστο του 1929.Από το 1920, εκτός από κάποια διαλείμματα, ο Βενιζέλος ζούσε αυτοεξόριστος στο Παρίσι. Το 1927 επιστρέφει στα Χανιά ανακαινίζει το σπίτι του στη Χαλέπα και το 1928 θριαμβεύει στις βουλευτικές εκλογές και γίνεται ξανά Πρωθυπουργός της Ελλάδος. Όταν επανήλθε στην εξουσία, σχεδόν το 30% του πληθυσμού της χώρας, περίπου 1.400.000 άνθρωποι, ήταν πρόσφυγες. Το μέγεθος της τραγωδίας μπορεί να το υπολογίσει κανείς αν φαντασθεί στη σημερινή Ελλάδα να φθάνουν ξαφνικά 3.000.000 Έλληνες άστεγοι και χωρίς ελάχιστη περιουσία. Το βάρος της αποκατάστασης αυτών των δυστυχισμένων ανθρώπων ήταν δυσβάσταχτο ακόμα και για μια πανίσχυρη οικονομία· πόσο μάλλον για την Ελλάδα, που είχε μεταβληθεί σε μια πάμφτωχη χώρα με εξαθλιωμένους ανθρώπους, σημαδεμένους από την καταστροφή. Ο Βενιζέλος έθεσε σε εφαρμογή ένα μεγαλεπήβολο πρόγραμμα ανοικοδόμησης της χώρας. Για πρώτη φορά Ελληνική Κυβέρνηση μελέτησε και επεξεργάστηκε ένα μακροπρόθεσμο εθνικό σχέδιο, το οποίο συνδύαζε τη δραστική οικονομική εξυγίανση, την αξιοποίηση των αναπτυξιακών δυνατοτήτων της χώρας και την εξυπηρέτηση του ελληνικού δημόσιου χρέους. Αυτοί οι στόχοι προϋπέθεταν: πολιτική σταθερότητα, αποκατάσταση του διεθνούς κύρους της Ελλάδας, σταθεροποίηση του νομίσματος και εκτέλεση μεγάλων αναπτυξιακών έργων. Σε κάθε περίπτωση όμως προείχε η έξοδος της χώρας από τη διεθνή απομόνωση και ανυποληψία, δεδομένου ότι οι σχέσεις με τις Μεγάλες Δυνάμεις της εποχής και τα βαλκανικά κράτη ήταν στο χαμηλότερο επίπεδο. Η Ιταλία του Μουσολίνι φερόταν με ταπεινωτικό τρόπο, ενώ η Γιουγκοσλαβία ήγειρε απαράδεκτες αξιώσεις στο λιμάνι της Θεσσαλονίκης. Με την Τουρκία υπήρχαν τεράστιες εκκρεμότητες, ενώ με τη Βουλγαρία τυπικώς υπήρχε καθεστώς εμπόλεμης κατάστασης. Η αποκατάσταση ομαλών σχέσεων με τις Μεγάλες Δυνάμεις και τις Βαλκανικές χώρες ήταν το πρώτο μεγάλο επίτευγμα του Έλληνα Πρωθυπουργού. Το επόμενο μεγάλο βήμα έγινε και πάλι εκτός συνόρων. Ο Βενιζέλος πέτυχε στη Χάγη το 1929 αυτό που δεν έχουν καταφέρει όλες οι Ελληνικές Κυβερνήσεις από το 1945 μέχρι σήμερα, σε σχέση με τις απαιτήσεις της Ελλάδος απέναντι στη Γερμανία. Με αριστοτεχνικούς διπλωματικούς χειρισμούς και με όπλο το διεθνές του κύρος, κατόρθωσε να γίνει η Ελλάδα ο κύριος δικαιούχος των ανατολικών πολεμικών επανορθώσεων από τις ηττημένες χώρες του Α΄ Παγκοσμίου Πολέμου (Γερμανία, Αυστρία κ.λπ.) και μάλιστα σε ποσοστό 75%. Παράλληλα, παρά τις σφοδρές αντιδράσεις της Γαλλίας, ανέτρεψε προηγούμενη συμφωνία που είχε συναφθεί από την Οικουμενική Κυβέρνηση και επέβαλε νέα ευνοϊκή ρύθμιση των ελληνογαλλικών χρεών. Οι διακανονισμοί αυτοί αποτελούν μοναδική περίπτωση στην ιστορία της νεότερης Ελλάδος, αφού για πρώτη και τελευταία φορά τα έσοδα της χώρας από τις πολεμικές επανορθώσεις ξεπέρασαν κατά πολύ τα έξοδα για την εξυπηρέτηση των πολεμικών δανείων που είχε συνάψει η Ελλάδα με τους συμμάχους. Η σημασία της επιτυχίας του Βενιζέλου στη Χάγη και η ανακούφιση που επέφερε αυτή στην οικονομία μπορεί να γίνει αντιληπτή αν ληφθεί υπόψη ότι την περίοδο εκείνη το 37% των ετήσιων τακτικών εσόδων διοχετεύονταν στην εξυπηρέτηση του δημόσιου χρέους, με συνέπεια τη δραματική μείωση των διαθέσιμων πόρων για ανάπτυξη και κοινωνική πολιτική. Η σταθεροποίηση του νομίσματος και η εξυγίανση της οικονομίας ήταν οι απαραίτητες προϋποθέσεις για να λάβει η χώρα δάνεια ώστε να είναι σε θέση να πραγματοποιήσει τα μεγάλα αναπτυξιακά έργα τα οποία είχε ανάγκη. Προς την κατεύθυνση αυτή στράφηκε η Κυβέρνηση Βενιζέλου, σε συνδυασμό με την περιστολή των δαπανών με πρώτο θύμα τις τεράστιες στρατιωτικές δαπάνες, τις οποίες εξακολουθούσε να πραγματοποιεί ακόμα η Ελλάδα. πηγή κειμένου Χανιώτικα νέαπηγή βίντεο MIRC@sc.edu*Disclaimer Τα πνευματικά δικαιώματα του βίντεο ανήκουν στους δημιουργούς και τους ιδιοκτήτες, όχι σ'εμένα. Το βίντεο ανέβηκε για ιστορικούς και εκπαιδευτικούς σκοπούς. Posted by Panos Sotiriou on Monday, March 25, 2019

He viewed it carefully. It was without sound. He approached Eleftherios Venizelos and, with great satisfaction, he listened to the Ethnarch speaking English. He was pleasantly surprised to see him laugh at the end, as he makes a joke with the filmmaker.

This video could not be shared with his friends on Facebook. But it quickly went viral and by Friday morning, had over 80,000 views.

The Hague Conference, in the summer of 1929, was a crucial moment for the history of Greece. Eleftherios Venizelos, having returned to power after his self-exile in Paris almost throughout the 1920s, had undertaken since 1928 to rally the country after the tragedy of the Asia Minor Catastrophe and the arrival of 1,400,000 refugees.

With skillful diplomatic efforts and armed with its international prestige, Greece became the main beneficiary o the eastern front reparations from the defeated World War I countries (Germany, Austria, etc.) and by 75%.

When Petros Tatanis immigrated to the USA in 1905 at the age of 21 – he was born in 1884 in Amaliada in the prefecture of Ilia – the differences between Eleftherios Venizelos and the then-Prince Constantine were already evident that would later lead to the National Division, writes the historian Alexander Kitroeff:

Venizelos was the leader of the union of Crete with Greece, while Constantine was the High Commissioner of the island, appointed after an agreement between the Ottoman Empire and the Great Powers.

Venizelos’ program found a great resonance between the rising bourgeoisie in Greece and the Greeks outside the borders of Greece, and especially the merchants and businessmen in cities such as Alexandria, Constantinople, Smyrna, and New York, where Tatanis settled down as a merchant and importer of coffee.

It soon became evident to community members that Tatanis was an admirer and supporter of Venizelos’ policy.

In the U.S., the Panhellenic Union, with the encouragement of Ambassador Lambros Koromilas, was in favor of Venizelos, provoking harsh criticism from Solon Vlastos, the publisher of the Greek-language daily newspaper Atlantis, founded in 1894, and until then a supporter of the organization.

But Vlastos became a fanatical friend of the monarchy and resented the rise of Venizelos to Prime Minister.

Since then, the underlying division between the Venizelists and the monarchists was open even among the Hellenism of the United States, with Atlantis more and more firmly on the side of the monarchy.

Given the importance of the Greek community press and the continued attachment of the newspaper Atlantis to the monarchy, the need for a journalistic organ for Venizelism was crucial.

This became very clear when Constantine, who became king after the death of his father, Georgios I, disagreed with Prime Minister Venizelos about Greece’s attitude towards World War I.

While Venizelos wanted Greece to enter on the side of the Anglo-French Entente, hoping for rewards that would serve the territorial demands of the Great Idea, Constantine preached Greek neutrality for strategic reasons and because he was generally a Germanophile.

The confrontation between the monarch and the Prime Minister led to the resignation of the Venizelos government in February 1915. What was called the “National Confederation” had now begun and kept dividing Greek political life for another 25 years until the Second World War broke out.

In 1915, with ten years of presence in New York and with an important contribution to the national and the Venizelist affairs, Tatanis took the initiative to set up such a newspaper. He was willing to bear the cost, and paid a $100,000 guarantee to a bank to publish the newspaper in privately-owned presses and offices rented at 134-140 West 26th Street in New York.

The title “National Herald” and the logo of the newspaper that was selected were based on Venizelos’ newspaper “Kiryx” which was published in Chania. The word “Ethnikos” was added to show that the newspaper was not only for the Greeks in New York but for everyone in the United States. The first issue was published on April 2, 1915 and cost 2 cents.

A high point for Tatanis and the newspaper was the visit that Eleftherios Venizelos made to the 26th Street offices in Manhattan. Tatanis was among the distinguished Greek-Americans who officially welcomed Venizelos on his arrival in New York in October 1921.