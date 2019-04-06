The Akathist Hymn: Hail, O Bride Unwedded!

We celebrated the Annunciation which is both the Lord’s Feast and a Feast dedicated to the Theotokos. This Feast is not the only time in Great Lent we commemorate the Theotokos. There is a service held on each of the first four Fridays of Great Lent called the Salutations to the Theotokos (Χαιρετισμοί) and on the fifth Friday, the entire Akathist Hymn (Ακάθιστος Υμνος) is heard. The Akathist Hymn heard on the fifth Friday is a compilation of its four …