Hippocratic Orthopedic Society Has Been Revived

NEW YORK – After six years of inactivity, the Hellenic American Hippocratic Orthopedic Society, a private, non-profit society of physicians or scientists whose main interest is the study of the musculoskeletal system, held its first meeting in Las Vegas, Nevada in March of 2019.

The Society released a statement for publication which is printed in full below:

“On March 14, 2019, the Hippocratic Orthopedic Society (HOS) held its first meeting in Las Vegas, NV after 6 years of inactivity. The HOS is an ethnic society having as members orthopedic surgeons of Greek descent practicing in the USA. The HOS has a long history dating back to 1973. Dr. Tambakis who is one of the founders of the HOS was president for 17 years and currently lives in NYC.

The HOS is the first ethnic group to have registered with the largest orthopedic organization in the world, the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons (AAOS).

The HOS meets once a year in different towns and states during the dates of the annual meeting of the AAOS. The details about the HOS society can be found at www.hippocraticsociety.org. Attendees of the meetings of the HOS are orthopedic surgeons from the USA and surgeons from Greece – most of them are academic surgeons in Greek Medical Schools.

During the meeting [in Las Vegas] short speeches were given by the Past President of the HOS Dr. John Xethalis (NYC), by the founder of the HOS Dr. Apostolos Tampakis (NYC) who spoke about the history of the society, by Professor Panayiotis J. Papagelopoulos (Chairman of Orthopedic Surgery, University of Athens, Greece), who is the current president of the Hellenic Association of Orthopedic Surgery and Traumatology, by Professor Emeritus, Panayiotis N. Soucacos (University of Athens, Greece) as well as by the current interim president of HOS, Dr. Anastasios Papadonikolakis (Winston Salem, NC).

A new board has been formed:

Interim President: Anastasios Papadonikolakis, MD (Wake Forest University, NC)

Vice President: Loukia Papatheodorou, MD (University of Pittsburgh, PA)

Secretary: Periklis Papapetropoulos, MD (University of Pittsburgh, PA)

Treasurer: Apostolos Dimitroulias, MD (Albert Einstein College of Medicine, NY)

Ex-Officio Members from the Hellenic Association of Orthopedic Surgery and Traumatology:

President Professor Panayiotis J. Papagelopoulos, MD, DSc, FACS

Vice President Athanasios Kostakos, MD

The next meeting of the HOS will be held during the next annual meeting of the AAOS in Orlando, Florida, March 24th-28th, 2020.”

The website of the revitalized society: https://www.hippocraticsociety.org/