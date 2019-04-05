Bauer Pulled with No-Hitter Through 7, Indians Beat Blue Jays

CLEVELAND (AP) — Trevor Bauer was pulled by manager Terry Francona after seven hitless innings and 117 pitches, and watched from the dugout as Toronto’s Freddy Galvis broke up Cleveland’s bid for a combined no-hitter with a leadoff single in the ninth inning of the Indians’ 4-1 win Thursday night.

Bauer was attempting to throw Cleveland’s first no-hitter in 38 years — on the 25th anniversary of Progressive Field’s opening — but was taken out as his pitch count increased.

“It was the right decision,” Bauer said.

Jon Edwards got two outs in the eighth before closer Brad Hand worked out of a bases-loaded jam. Hand, however, gave up a hard single to center by Galvis. Alen Hansen followed with Toronto’s second hit and the Blue Jays scored before Hand struck out two for his third save.

Bauer (1-0) walked six and struck out eight. The Indians haven’t pitched a no-hitter since Len Barker’s perfect game against Toronto in 1981.

Aaron Sanchez (1-1) took the loss. This was the third time this season the Blue Jays were held hitless into the seventh inning.