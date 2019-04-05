The Best Way to Honor Liberty is to Preserve it – A Message to Heroes’ Posterity

During the celebration of solemn and sacred days like March 25th and within the framework of annual festivities associated with Greek Independence Day, those who manage to look past the blinders placed on us by political parties, media outlets, enlisted activists, and all sorts of financially motivated organized groups cannot help but direct their focus to our Hellenic cultural heritage and the elements making up our “mode” of existence (Hellenism/Romanity), which maintained and preserved the Hellenes’ collective identity all through …