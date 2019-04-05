Poll Gives New Democracy 9-Point Lead Over SYRIZA in EU Elections

ATHENS – While leading in the polls, the major opposition New Democracy’s gap over the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA – as high as 14.1 percent – was down to 9 percent for candidates in the May 26 European Parliament elections that Conservative leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis said would be a referendum on the government.

Polling firm MRB, which conducted the survey for Star television, found that 30.1 percent of respondents said they would vote for New Democracy for the European Union lawmaker seats, compared to 21.1 percent for SYRIZA.

Center-left Movement for Change and neo-Nazi Golden Dawn tied for third place at 6.2 percent each, with the Greek Communist Party (KKE) coming in fourth at 5.5 percent.

Greek municipal elections will be held the same day and Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, who was said to be considering calling snap elections at the same time, has now said he will run out his regime until elections are required, by October.

The survey showed New Democracy leading by only 8.1 percent for the national elections, although that’s the same gap show by the same polling firm in December, 2018 although the Conservatives lead has been bigger in other surveys.

Asked who they think would make a better prime minister, 35.5 percent picked Mitsotakis while 26.6 percent favored Tsipras despite his relentless reneging on anti-austerity vows and whacking workers, pensioners and the poor with brutal measures while letting the rich, oligarchs, politicians and tax cheats largely escape a nine-year economic crisis.