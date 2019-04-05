ND Leader Mitsotakis: Our Aim a Broad Victory in the National Elections

New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis threw down the gauntlet to Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras calling him to declare general elections immediately.

In an interview to Open Beyond TV on Thursday, the ND leader underlined that things become more and more difficult with every passing day.

Referring to the euroelections, he said that “not only do we want to win the European elections but also to win the national elections with a substantial margin”.

Replying to a question on Tsipras’ recent trip to Skopje, Mitsotakis spoke of hypocrisy and Tsipras’ audacity in stating that the Prespes Agreement will strengthen Greek investments in the Balkans. “When Tsipras refers to economic diplomacy in the Balkans he should firstly consider the huge negative consequences of his own policy”.

He said that the Prespes Agreement “insulted and ignored the majority of the Greeks,” while adding that it is convenient for Greece’s European partners and the Americans for Skopje to become NATO member at this time, while reiterating his belief that Tsipras got something in exchange for the specific choice. “He traded it with the pensions,” Mitsotakis claimed.

Kyriakos Mitsotakis sent a message to all citizens, independent of their political preferences, that “I will accept the Greek people’s verdict and if the citizens’ place their trust in me, I will be the prime minister of all Greeks, including those that trusted SYRIZA,” he said.