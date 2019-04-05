Mosquito Control Programme for 2019 Started in Eastern Attica

ATHENS – The region of eastern Attica, as every year, is implementing a series of actions for mosquito control in the region, adding that the first application from the air started on Friday.

The first spraying was held at the wetland of the National Park of Schinias in Marathonas and covered an area of 200 hectares. The spraying was done using a biological pesticide.

The mosquito fighting programme, which has a total budget 400,000 euros, covers spraying of pesticides from air and land in all the the suburban web of eastern Attica municipalities and ecologically protected areas.