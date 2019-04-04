Mykonos: A Portrait of a Vanished Era Book Signing

NEW YORK – Robert A. McCabe is hosting a book signing for his elegant new book, Mykonos: Portrait of a Vanished Era, on April 6 in New York City.

The event will take place at The Photography Show, Pier 94 this Saturday between 2pm and 4pm. Robert McCabe will be located at Booth 1002 ready to sign his coffee-table book. A small selection of Mr. McCabe’s vintage prints from the 1950s will also be available for sale. His photographs capture the magic of Greece and are an enduring testament of his love affair with the country, its people and its divine light.

The Photography Show is one of the world’s most prestigious annual photography events and is the longest-running exhibition dedicated to the photographic medium, offering a wide range of museum-quality work – including, but not limited to, contemporary, modern, and 19th century photographs.

According to Publisher’s Weekly, McCabe’s book is a “gorgeously photographed compilation” which “offers a window into how the Greek island of Mykonos looked before it became a popular tourist destination.”