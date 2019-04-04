Sen. Gianaris Speaks to the Greek-American Homeowners Association about Amazon (Vid)

ASTORIA – At the Greek-American Homeowners Association (GAHA) monthly meeting on April 3, New York State Senator and Deputy Majority Leader Michael Gianaris spoke about the Amazon issue and whether he was ultimately responsible for “wrecking” the negotiations, as certain media outlets had suggested.

Sen. Gianaris, who was invited along with New York City Council Member Paul Vallone, first took general questions from the GAHA members concerning Amazon and other issues related to property ownership.

Indeed, at one point, an attendee held …