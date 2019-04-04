Philadelphia’s Greek Independence Day Parade 2019 Lineup

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic-American Societies of Philadelphia & Greater Delaware Valley announced the 2019 Greek Independence Day Parade Lineup. ” After months of planning, we as a Federation will present not only the parade in honor of Greek Independence but we will commemorate 100 years of Pontian Genocide,” Federation’s press release says. The parade will take place on April 7 at the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia.

Read below the line-up for the Parade:

Note: All churches are grouped together. All societies and organizations are grouped together. Each year they move up one position within the group. Any church or society, which arrives late, shall be placed at the end of the parade. Formation of the parade begins at 1:00 P.M. and the parade shall commence 2:00 P.M.

Flags

Veterans of Foreign War, Eleftheria Post #6633

Philadelphia Raider Drum and Bugle Corps

GENERAL/BANNERS:

Icon of Annunciation – AnnunciationChurch of Elkins Park Agia Lavra–PalaionPatron Germanos Icon of Annunciation – Evangelismos of Theotokos, Philadelphia Panagia Soumela Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and the Greater Delaware Valley banner Metropolis of New Jersey bannerFEDERATIONGreek Parade 2019FINAL



DIGNITARIES:

His Eminence Metropolitan Evangelos of New Jersey

GRAND MARSHAL and ELEFTHERIA MEDAL RECIPIENT:

Honorable Dr. Konstantinos Koutras

Consul General of Greece in New York

Georgia Halakos, President of the Federation

Mr. Demetrios Halakos

Georgia Chletcos, Parade Chair

MILITARY (ATTACHES)

HONORARY MARSHALS:

Kyriakos Mossaidis

Ifigenia Pavlidou-Ikonomou

Past Grand Marshals and Eleftheria Medal Recipients Federation officers/board members / past presidents and other dignitaries Eleftheria Essay Winners The Order of St. Andrew (Archons) Metropolis of New Jersey Philoptochos Board George Loucas, Supreme President Order of Ahepa

Kathy Bizoukas, Grand Secretary Daughters of Penelope

AHEPA District Lodges of Pennsylvania and New Jersey /Delawarefederation 2019_flag raising2



The Presidential Guard of Greece ( EVZONES)

18. Odyssey Charter School 19. Pontian Society “Akritai”

Pontian Society Float

PARISHES:

St. Nicholas, Bethlehem, PA St. George, Piscataway, NJ St.Demetrios, Union, NJ St. Sophia, Norristown, PA St. Demetrios, Wildwood, NJ St. Nicholas, Atlantic City, NJ Holy Trinity, Egg Harbor, NJ Evangelismos of Theotokos, Philadelphia, PA St. Anthony, Vineland, NJ St. Thomas, Cherry Hill, NJ FLOAT Saint Thomas St George, Media, PA St. Demetrios, Upper Darby, PA St. George Cathedral, Philadelphia, PA Evangelismos, Easton, PA St. Luke, Broomall, PA Holy Trinity, Wilmington, DE FLOAT Holy Trinity St. George, Trenton, NJ St. Anna, Flemington, NJ Holy Cross, Stroudsburg, PA Saints Constantine and Helen Church, Reading, PA Annunciation, Lancaster, PA St. Mathew, Blandon, PA (first in 2017 parade) Annunciation/Evangelismos, Elkins Park, PA (first in 2018)

SOCIETIES/ORGANIZATIONS:

Pan Icarian Brotherhood of America “Atheras” chapter Nafpaktian Society Peloponnesian Society Pieria Society Ladies Pieria Society Cyprus Brotherhood of Philadelphia Cretans of Delaware Valley Knossos Chapter Epirotes Omonia Society Brotherhood of Demati Society Epirotes Float United Chios Society “O Korais” Chapter Andriotes Society Evrytanian Society Velvendinon Society 59. Hellenic University Club Hellenic Medical Society Daughters of Penelope Upper Darby Thermopylae Chapter Ahepa Camden Chapter Ahepa Hercules Spartan #26 AHEPA Chester –Delco AHEPA AHEPA FLOAT Agnes Irwin School Greek Club Armenian Society of Philadelphia Federation of Hellenic Student Societies of Philadelphia Temple Hellenic Student Society Villanova University Hellenic Society Drexel University Student Organization University of Pennsylvania Students Organization Saint Joseph’s University Hellenic Students University of Delaware “OPAH” MUMMERS

Delaware Valley Hellenic American Police Officers Philadelphia Greek Basketball League (first in 2017 parade) Pan Macedonian Society “Pavlos Melas” (first in 2018 parade) Pan Macedonian Society “ Amalia” Pan Macedonian Society “Youth of Alexander” Hellenic Motorcycle Club (last by request) Pontian Society Akritai Dance Group (closing the parade)

*** Parade order schedule to change based on Theme of Parade and Honorees

As a reminder there are a few more events happening before this Sunday’s Parade:

Greek Film Night TONIGHT at 7:00PM @ Ritz Five Theatre

214 Walnut St, Philadelphia.

Featuring A short film of “GENOCIDE”, and following the Feature Presentation of “JAMAICA”. Tickets are still available. Box Office will remain open for a short period for cash payments.

Flag Raising Ceremony on Friday April 5th, at 1:00PM Northeast side of City Hall, and then following the Reception 1:30PM, inside City Hall.

The Presidential Guard- Euzones will be attending this important ceremony celebrating our Greek Independence Celebration!