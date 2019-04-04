Philadelphia’s Greek Independence Day Parade 2019 Lineup

By TNH Staff April 4, 2019

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic-American Societies of Philadelphia & Greater Delaware Valley announced the 2019 Greek Independence Day Parade Lineup. ” After months of planning, we as a Federation will present not only the parade in honor of Greek Independence but we will commemorate 100 years of Pontian Genocide,” Federation’s press release says. The parade will take place on April 7 at the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia.

Read below the line-up for the Parade:

Note: All churches are grouped together. All societies and organizations are grouped together.  Each year they move up one position within the group.  Any church or society, which arrives late, shall be placed at the end of the parade.  Formation of the parade begins at 1:00 P.M. and the parade shall commence 2:00 P.M.

Flags

Veterans of Foreign War, Eleftheria Post #6633

Philadelphia Raider Drum and Bugle Corps

 

GENERAL/BANNERS:

  1. Icon of Annunciation – AnnunciationChurch of Elkins Park
  2. Agia Lavra–PalaionPatron Germanos
  3. Icon of Annunciation – Evangelismos of Theotokos, Philadelphia
  4. Panagia Soumela
  5. Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and the Greater Delaware Valley banner
  6. Metropolis of New Jersey bannerFEDERATIONGreek Parade 2019FINAL

DIGNITARIES:

  1. His Eminence Metropolitan Evangelos of New Jersey
  1. GRAND MARSHAL and ELEFTHERIA MEDAL RECIPIENT:

Honorable Dr.  Konstantinos Koutras

Consul General of Greece in New York

  1. Georgia Halakos, President of the Federation

Mr. Demetrios Halakos

  1. Georgia Chletcos, Parade Chair

MILITARY (ATTACHES)

HONORARY MARSHALS:

  1. Kyriakos Mossaidis

Ifigenia Pavlidou-Ikonomou

  1. Past Grand Marshals and Eleftheria Medal Recipients
  2. Federation officers/board members / past presidents and other dignitaries Eleftheria Essay Winners
  3. The Order of St. Andrew (Archons)
  4. Metropolis of New Jersey Philoptochos Board
  5. George Loucas, Supreme President Order of Ahepa

Kathy Bizoukas,  Grand Secretary Daughters of Penelope

  1. AHEPA District Lodges of Pennsylvania and New Jersey /Delawarefederation 2019_flag raising2

The Presidential Guard of Greece ( EVZONES)

  1. 18. Odyssey Charter School
  2. 19. Pontian Society “Akritai”

Pontian Society Float

PARISHES:

  1. St. Nicholas, Bethlehem, PA
  2. St. George, Piscataway, NJ
  3. St.Demetrios, Union, NJ
  4. St. Sophia, Norristown, PA
  5. St. Demetrios, Wildwood, NJ
  6. St. Nicholas, Atlantic City, NJ
  7. Holy Trinity, Egg Harbor, NJ
  8. Evangelismos of Theotokos, Philadelphia, PA
  9. St. Anthony, Vineland, NJ
  10. St. Thomas, Cherry Hill, NJ
  11. FLOAT Saint Thomas
  12. St George, Media, PA
  13. St. Demetrios, Upper Darby, PA
  14. St. George Cathedral, Philadelphia, PA
  15. Evangelismos, Easton, PA
  16. St. Luke, Broomall, PA
  17. Holy Trinity, Wilmington, DE
  18. FLOAT Holy Trinity
  19. St. George, Trenton, NJ
  20. St. Anna, Flemington, NJ
  21. Holy Cross, Stroudsburg, PA
  22. Saints Constantine and Helen Church, Reading, PA
  23. Annunciation, Lancaster, PA
  24. St. Mathew, Blandon, PA (first in 2017 parade)
  25. Annunciation/Evangelismos, Elkins Park, PA (first in 2018)

SOCIETIES/ORGANIZATIONS:

  1. Pan Icarian Brotherhood of America “Atheras” chapter
  2. Nafpaktian Society
  3. Peloponnesian Society
  4. Pieria Society
  5. Ladies Pieria Society
  6. Cyprus Brotherhood of Philadelphia
  7. Cretans of Delaware Valley Knossos Chapter
  8. Epirotes Omonia Society
  9. Brotherhood of Demati Society
  10. Epirotes Float
  11. United Chios Society “O Korais” Chapter
  12. Andriotes Society
  13. Evrytanian Society
  14. Velvendinon Society
  15. 59. Hellenic University Club
  16. Hellenic Medical Society
  17. Daughters of Penelope Upper Darby
  18. Thermopylae Chapter Ahepa
  19. Camden Chapter Ahepa
  20. Hercules Spartan #26 AHEPA
  21. Chester –Delco AHEPA
  22. AHEPA FLOAT
  23. Agnes Irwin School Greek Club
  24. Armenian Society of Philadelphia
  25. Federation of Hellenic Student Societies of Philadelphia
  26. Temple Hellenic Student Society
  27. Villanova University Hellenic Society
  28. Drexel University Student Organization
  29. University of Pennsylvania Students Organization
  30. Saint Joseph’s University Hellenic Students
  31. University of Delaware “OPAH”
  32. MUMMERS
  1. Delaware Valley Hellenic American Police Officers
  2. Philadelphia Greek Basketball League (first in 2017 parade)
  3. Pan Macedonian Society “Pavlos Melas” (first in 2018 parade)
  4. Pan Macedonian Society “ Amalia”
  5. Pan Macedonian Society “Youth of Alexander”
  6. Hellenic Motorcycle Club (last by request)
  7. Pontian Society Akritai Dance Group (closing the parade)

*** Parade order schedule to change based on Theme of Parade and Honorees

Film Festival Flyer-v4 (1)

As a reminder there are a few more events happening before this Sunday’s Parade:

Greek Film Night TONIGHT at 7:00PM @ Ritz Five Theatre
214 Walnut St, Philadelphia.
Featuring A short film of “GENOCIDE”, and following the Feature Presentation of “JAMAICA”. Tickets are still available. Box Office will remain open for a short period for cash payments.

Flag Raising Ceremony on Friday April 5th, at 1:00PM Northeast side of City Hall, and then following the Reception 1:30PM, inside City Hall.
The Presidential Guard- Euzones will be attending this important ceremony celebrating our Greek Independence Celebration!

