Over 150 Hectares of Pine Trees Burn Down at Strofylia Wetlands Park Wildfire

PATRAS, Greece – Over 150 hectares of pine trees were destroyed in the wildfire that broke out on Tuesday evening at the national wetlands park of Kotychi-Strofylia, particularly at the Strofylia forest in the Kounoupeli area, according to official estimates on Thursday.

The local management agency said that “the fire caused a huge ecological disaster at a unique forest ecosystem.”

According to the management agency, the stricken area is part of the European ecological network Natura 2000 and within special protection zones for the preservation of wild birds, natural ecosystems and fauna and the flora.

Moreover, the area stricken by the fire is within the site designated as wetland of international importance and is protected by the Ramsar Convention.