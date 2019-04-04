Rasmussen Congratulates PM Tsipras for Signing Prespes Agreement with North Macedonia

ATHENS – “We chiefly discussed the migration issue. The situation is completely different to that in 2015 but migration is here to stay and will concern us for many decades to come,” Danish Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said in statements after his meeting with Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras in Athens on Thursday.

“We have to ensure a system for granting asylum in order to avoid a new migration crisis. We want there to be an end to illegal migration. We are one of the European countries that funded the migrants that came to Greece with 200 million euros,” he added.

Rasmussen thanked the Greek prime minister for resolving the problems with North Macedonia through the Prespes Agreement, noting that it was a “historic effort that contributed to the stability of the region.”

“I must congratulate you on the political courage that you displayed in this affair,” he stressed.

Regarding his meeting with Tsipras, the Danish prime minister said it had given both sides an opportunity to properly understand the problems since “Denmark and Greece are different countries.”