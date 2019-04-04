New Democracy MP Asks if Pension Applications Removed

ATHENS – New Democracy lawmaker Yiannis Vroutsis, a former labor minister, wants the Labor Ministry to answer accusations the online system for Single Social Security Fund (EFKA) pension applications was tampered with and thousands of applications removed.

In a question submitted in Parliament for Labor Minister Effie Achtsioglou, Vroutsis asked whether pension applications were deliberately taken off to show the beleaguered system’s financial condition is better than it really is as an attempt to appease international creditors who want the social security debt burden reduced, said Kathimerini.

Vroutsis said the alleged tampering took place in 2017 and 2018, calling it an “unacceptable, unprecedented act,” suggesting persons not identified may have used the access codes of ministry employees to remove applications from the online system.

Deputy Social Security Minister Tasos Petropoulos said the accusations, that are coming in an election year with New Democracy far ahead of the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA, were “lies” that undermine the state pension system.

The majority of the applications were either incomplete, lacking crucial details, or had been lodged by self-employed professionals with debts in excess of 20,000 euros ($22,433) causing them to be removed but will be reinstated, the paper also said.