Bulgarian Apprehended in Murder of Greek-Australian Businessman Makris

ATHENS – Greek police said a 30-year-old Bulgarian was detained for questioning in the Oct. 31, 2018 murder of 46-year-old Greek-Australian businessman Yiannis Makris, gunned down outside his home in the suburb of Voula.

Police also said they believe the man, whose name was not released in line with Greek privacy laws that don’t identify suspects unless they are politicians or celebrities, pulled the trigger, said Katherime, which had published exclusive footage of the attack from CCTV cameras out the home of Makris, who ran a security business but didn’t have a bodyguard.

The shooting happened just after Makris left his home and climbed into his Mercedes Smart car, the killer running up and firing through the driver’s window.

After being hit by the first bullets, Makris scrambled out of the car and tried to run away but the shooter kept firing.

Australian investigators had been looking into Makris who was linked to a case in that country over the trafficking of $13 million worth of drugs and the attempted murder of an underworld crime boss in Sydney, media reports had said.

Makris is said to have owned a company offering security services in Kallithea and to have recently invested heavily in nightclubs on the island of Mykonos where wealthy customers are routinely gouged and charged hundreds or thousands of euros for champagne and other luxury menu offerings, the restaurants often evading taxes but allowed to operate.

Makris moved moved to Greece and opened a security business may have been shot by an Albanian contract killer as part a growing mob war in Athens, the Sydney Morning Herald said just after the murder.

Without indicating how it came by the information, the paper also said Greek authorities knew of Makris’ criminal history when he was allowed to move to the country at the start of the decade and that while he wasn’t known to be involved in any wrongdoing that there are suspicions his death may have been linked to other shootings of gangsters.

It was the first major outbreak of violence in three years in the country’s underworld, which the Greeks call the World of the Night, the paper said, with criminal gangs able to use the country’s coastline to bring in drugs without detection.