Boston’s Parade Grant Marshall, EU Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos Speaks to TNH

By Theodore Kalmoukos April 4, 2019

EU Migration Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos listens to a question during a news conference at the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

BOSTON – Dimitris Avramopoulos, European Union Commissioner for Migration, Home Affairs and Citizenship, will be the Grand Marshal at Boston’s Greek Parade celebrating Greek Independence on Sunday, April 7. He will also travel to Washington and New York for talks with government and UN officials.

In an interview with The National Herald Avramopoulos spoke about EU–U.S. relations, the purpose of his trip to the United States, European Union Elections, migration and security issues, and the Greek-American Community.

Speaking about EU-U.S. relations Avramopoulos …

