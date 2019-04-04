Boston’s Parade Grant Marshall, EU Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos Speaks to TNH

BOSTON – Dimitris Avramopoulos, European Union Commissioner for Migration, Home Affairs and Citizenship, will be the Grand Marshal at Boston’s Greek Parade celebrating Greek Independence on Sunday, April 7. He will also travel to Washington and New York for talks with government and UN officials.

In an interview with The National Herald Avramopoulos spoke about EU–U.S. relations, the purpose of his trip to the United States, European Union Elections, migration and security issues, and the Greek-American Community.

Speaking about EU-U.S. relations Avramopoulos …