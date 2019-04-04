4 Injured at Incident in Rhodes Hotel Hosting Greek Labour Federation Conference (Vid)

RHODES, Greece – Nearly 200 individuals invaded the Rodos Palace Hotel on the island of Rhodes early on Thursday morning, where the GSEE labour federation is holding a congress, damaging the premises and getting involved in a fight that sent four hotel managers to the hospital.

The group apparently entered the hotel through the basement and attacked the participants who tried to prevent them from taking over the congress hall.

Rhodes Labour Center President Savvas Chadzisavvas said the individuals involved are members of PAME, the labour union affiliated with the Communist Party of Greece, and he expressed his concern to Athens-Macedonian News Agency about what he called unprecedented incidents. He also charged that the police did not show up.

The contentious congress of the General Confederation of Labour Unions of Greece, representing private sector employees, has already been cancelled once.

GSEE officials planned to file suits at the Rhodes prosecutor’s office, while it remains unclear whether the congress will continue.