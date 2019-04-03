AHEPA Family Celebrates Greek Independence Day with Flag Raising in San Jose 

SAN JOSE, CA – On March 25, the American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association (AHEPA) and the Daughters of Penelope (DOP) celebrated the 198th Anniversary of Greek Independence at the 12th Annual Greek Flag Raising Ceremony at San Jose City Hall Plaza. Councilmember Johnny Khamis hosted the ceremony with special guests Dr. George Zioulas, AHEPA District 21 Governor, and Linda Belba, DOP District 21 Lt. Governor.

Councilmember Khamis presented a proclamation signed by Mayor Sam Liccardo and the full council honoring Greek Independence Day. Immediately after the ceremony, a celebratory reception sponsored by AHEPA and Daughters of Penelope was held at the San Jose City Hall Rotunda featuring Greek food specialties.

Other local Greek-Americans attending included Dr. Spiros Kalogeropulos, President of the AHEPA Silicon Valley Chapter and Joanna Dunn, Vice President of the Daughters of Penelope Daphne Chapter #29.

“This event is a way for us to celebrate freedom and pay homage to those who sacrificed for Greece’s democracy with the San Jose community,” said Dr. Zioulas.

“We would like to thank Councilmember Khamis for acknowledging the contributions of Greek-Americans that have enriched and strengthened the fabric of Silicon Valley,” stated Ms. Belba.

Greek Orthodox Reverend Fathers Demosthenes Paraskevaides and Nebojsa Pantic as well as a large contingent of parishioners from St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church in San Jose attended the ceremony. In addition, a group of St. Nicholas dancers performed some traditional Greek folk dances.

AHEPA is the world’s largest Greek-American association with over 500 chapters across the globe. AHEPA is dedicated to creating awareness of the principles of Hellenism to society. These principles include a commitment to humanity, freedom and democracy.

More information about the AHEPA family is available online: ahepa.org.

The mission of the Daughters of Penelope is to promote the ancient Greek ideals of Education, Philanthropy, Civic Responsibility, and Family and Individual Excellence through community service and volunteerism. It is an affiliate organization of AHEPA. More information is available online: daughtersofpenelope.org.