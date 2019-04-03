Michael Dukakis Urges Youth to “Take the Reins”

LOS ANGELES, CA – Governor Michael Dukakis, the Democratic Party’s 1988 presidential nominee, spoke to a packed room full of college students and young professionals on March 28 in Los Angeles, emphasizing the importance of civic engagement.

Since his early steps in public service during the 1960s Dukakis has been committed to government reform, cleansing the political system of corruption, and encouraging young professionals to serve.

As one the founders of the Commonwealth Organization of Democrats (COD), Dukakis dedicated several evenings each …