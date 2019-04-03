Def. Min. Apostolakis Discusses Regional Security with American Think-Tank

ATHENS – A meeting between the Greek National Defence Minister Evangelos Apostolakis and representatives of the Washington-based Jewish Institute for National Security of America (JINSA), was held in Athens on Wednesday.

Apostolakis and JINSA discussed issues related to security in the wider region of the Balkans, the eastern Mediterranean and the Middle East.

JINSA, which is visiting Athens as of March 31, met on Tuesday Chief of the Hellenic National Defence General Staff, General Christos Christodoulou.