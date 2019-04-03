Pyatt Congratulates Tsipras on His Successful Visit to North Macedonia

ATHENS – US Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt on Wednesday congratulated Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on what the envoy called a successful visit to North Macedonia, addressing the annual conference of the Hellenic Association of Exporters.

The prime minister’s visit to Skopje gives hope to all Europe for the strengthening of relations among its people, noted Pyatt.

He made positive comments about the increasing interest of Greek entrepreneurs in exports, noting that the US considers Greece a hub for all the Eastern Mediterranean in commerce, infrastructure and energy.

Finally, he spoke about the cooperation being promoted by the American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce for stronger Greek exports and for international cooperation with emphasis on energy, telecoms and the agri-food sector.

There is a good climate as regards the export of products and services, along with Greek and US bilateral investments, and the trade balance is rising and balanced, Pyatt underlined.