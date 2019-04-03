Hellenikon Casino License Deadline Pushed Back, More Delays Loom

ATHENS – Six weeks after the government said it would seek bids for a casino operator at the $8 billion development of the abandoned Hellenikon International Airport on the capital’s coast, the deadline has been pushed back again, adding to 12 years of delays.

Elements of the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA have been trying to stop the project outright, defying Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras who said he wants foreign investors after reneging on campaign promises to halt privatizations and the sale of state assets.

The new deadline is May 31, 2019, after being bumped from April 22 with interest so far from Ceasars Entertainment, Mohegan Gaming, Hard Rock and Genting although Hong Kong billionaire Lawrence Ho is building a giant casino on nearby Cyprus that is expected to be in operation next year.

According to reports, the one-month extension is related to pending issues dealing with zoning at the Helleniko site, where the old Athens airport once operated,said the business newspaper Naftemporiki.

An unspecified number of ministerial decisions are pending, as well as an environmental impact study that will be up for debate until May 14 with indications that ministerial decisions and the environmental impact study will take months to conclude.

The gaming license for the project on Athens’ southeast coast is being developed by the Greek-led Lambda company which built the unlawful Athens mall and leads a consortium including the Chinese company Fosun, the Latsis Group and Abu Dhabi’s Eagle Hills, is being offered and the bids must be submitted by April 22.

The license will be good for 30 years, the tender published in the EU’s Official Journal said. The Hellenikon consortium, growing frustrated over repeated delays, said the casino is vital to the project which will create a mixed high-end development of commercial buildings, hotels, a port and luxury structures instead of being turned into Europe’s biggest urban park as was envisioned before Greece’s economic crisis brought a need for money instead.

The Hellenic Gaming Commission announced the call for tenders, giving companies less than two months to put proposals together. The casino will be in competition as well with nine other casinos in Greece – some losing money – and as there are plans to add more on the popular tourist islands of Santorini, Mykonos and Crete.

It is still unknown when the winning applicant will be revealed. The Hellenic Gaming Commission said that the international tender will be “conducted on the basis of the most economically advantageous offer based on the best price-quality ratio.”

The operator will have to develop a resort with a gaming floor, accommodation facility, conference center, and a number of other facilities and invest no less than one billion euros ($1.13 billion) in the property, Casino News said.

Applicants need to have experience in the operation of at least one casino with no fewer than 100 gaming tables and now fewer than 500 slot machines; of at least one five-star hotel with no fewer than 800 beds; and of at least one conference and exhibition center of a total area of at least 7,500 square meters or at least one public sports or cultural events meeting place with capacity of no fewer than 2,000 seats.

The casino resort will occupy a site of approximately 15,000 square meters (161,459 square feet) in the area where the Hellinikon complex will be developed.