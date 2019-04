BOSTON – An alarming letter (“Letter”) dated March 13, 2019 from the Massachusetts Department of Higher Learning to Rev. Christopher T. Metropulos, President of the Hellenic College and Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology (“HCHC”) expressed grave concern about the present course of HCHC academically and financially.

The Letter leaves open the possibility that the State Authorities may stop HCHC from giving out any more diplomas. It clearly states that “the Board may …