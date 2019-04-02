Ousia Offers a Post-Parade Greek Night in NY with Lenten Dishes

NEW YORK – Following the New York City Greek Independence Day Parade on Sunday, April 14, Ousia will be celebrating with their “Greek Night @ Ousia” event just a few blocks west of the parade route at 629 West 57th Street in Manhattan.

Ousia will be filled with live Greek music by singer Yianni Papastefanou and Orchestra between 4-8 PM, as well as food and drink specials running throughout the night. A unique cocktail menu, sponsored by favorite native spirit brand Skinos Mastiha, will also be available for $10 per drink.

Chef de Cuisine Vasiliki Vourliotaki will be offering a variety of healthy and authentic Lenten dishes for those fasting alongside the regular a la carte dinner menu.

More information is available online: https://www.ousianyc.com/.

According to Ousia’s website, Chef Vourliotaki’s foray into the culinary world began by happenstance, when she took an entry-level kitchen position at a restaurant in Athens, Greece in 2006. Her passion for cooking was ignited, and she soon enrolled in Le Monde Institute of Hotel and Tourism Studies, earning her degree in culinary studies in 2008. She went on to work alongside acclaimed chefs in Greece, Germany, France, Monaco, and the United States, including Michelin-starred chefs Alfons Schubeck of Munich, Hélène Darroze of Paris, and Ben Pollinger of New York City’s Oceana. Eager to return to the Big Apple, Chef Vourliotaki joined the Ousia team in early 2017.

Having worked in some of Europe’s most renowned kitchens, she brings to Ousia a one-of-a-kind, multi-faceted approach to cooking, combining tradition with modern techniques and Mediterranean influences. With the support of Executive Chef Carlos Carreto, Chef Vourliotaki leads Ousia’s culinary team in creating thoughful, innovative interpretations of classic Greek fare. “My hope is for guests to indulge in Greek food with some familiarity, thanks to American ingredients that help them connect to, and understand, each dish,” Chef Vasiliki explains.