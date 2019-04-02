Greek Films Shine at the 9th Annual Queens World Film Festival

ASTORIA – The 9th Annual Queens World Film Festival (QWFF) ran from March 21-31 and screened over 200 films showcasing a great variety of themes, styles, and genres. QWFF once again celebrated diversity with films from a multiplicity of countries, among them Greece.

The special event entitled, Exciting Greek Work, was held on March 30 with the screening of five films celebrating the epic Greek imagination at MoMI’s Bartos Screening Room in Astoria. The screening began with the charming and moving …