Greece a Top Destination for Austrians

Greece is the top preferred destination for Austrians in 2019 based on the number of flights to Greece, which exceed 15 weekly from the airports of Austrian cities. This was confirmed by representatives of the airports of Graz, Linz and Salzburg, who participated in the seminars for managers of tourist organisations and travel agencies, organised by the Greek National Tourist Organisation in Austria, in the framework of the central strategy of the Ministry of Tourism and Tourism Minister Elena Kountoura for tourism in Greece 365 days a year.

Messages from Austria are particularly encouraging for Greek tourism, as for 2019 there is a 10 pct increase in demand for bookings, following a very successful record year in 2018. In collaboration with the Thomas Cook Group, the Greek National Tourism Organisation, in pursuance of national and regional tourism policy to promote Greek tourism using various channels of communication and collaborations, has organised a series of seminars exclusively on Greece in the Austrian cities of Vienna, Graz, Linz , Salzburg and Leogang on 19-28 March 2019.

The participants were informed about the summer programme, which includes 14 Greek destinations (Crete, Rhodes, Kos, Karpathos, Mykonos, Santorini, Skiathos, Skopelos, Peloponnese, Thassos, Corfu, Kefalonia, Zakynthos, Halkidiki).