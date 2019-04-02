Panathinaikos BC Founds Special Basketball School for Children with Autism

Panathinaikos basketball club has founded a special basketball school for children on the autism spectrum through the programme PAO BC Academy ASD, announcing this initiative on Tuesday, April 2, which is World Autism Awareness Day.

The basketball club’s announcement said “Today, April 2 is World Autism Awareness Day. This day is very important for us in Panathinaikos as the PAO BC Academy is proceeding in the foundation of a special basketball school for children with autism,”

The school will provide specially-trained basketball coaches, psychologists and escorts while the training will always take place in the presence of a doctor.

Through this programme, the children with autism will have the opportunity to participate in a team sport, to socialise, make friends and play basketball. The training will be held at the Athens Olympic Stadium without any financial cost for the parents due to the support of Dole Hellas and Septona.