American Airlines Will Launch Athens-Chicago Direct Flight on May 4th

American Airlines has finally given a definitive date regarding the highly anticipated Chicago to Athens direct flight. Responding to the strong demand created by Greek tourism and Americans’ ever-increasing tourism numbers to Greece, along with Greek-Americans traveling to their ancestral home, American Airlines announced May 4th as the start date of the direct route.

In particular, as announced today during a press conference, in a central Athens hotel, it is a daily flight and is expected to receive a warm welcome from the traveling public.

This is the second connection to Greece from the United States offered by American Airlines, since it already offers a summer seasonal flight from Philadelphia to Athens.

“The new direct flight linking the Greek capital with Chicago is a premiere that will be greatly welcomed by our customers,” said Angelo Camilleti, Sales Manager, Southeast Europe, American Airlines, noting that customers who wish to continue their flight since the company offers more than 500 daily departures from Chicago (O’Hare International Airport) to destinations in North America, the Caribbean and Latin America.

American Airlines operates 6,700 flights daily in 350 destinations in more than 50 countries. The summer seasonal flight will take place with the latest Boeing 787-8 American aircraft.