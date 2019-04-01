First Tourists of the Season Arrive on Rhodes

RHODES, Greece – The tourist season officially opened for the island of Rhodes with the arrival of first charter flight on Sunday.

A Lauda Motion airline aircraft arrived at Diagoras airport on the island at 09:05 on Sunday, carrying 100 passengers – mostly Austrians but also a number of Slovaks and Czechs and passengers from other European countries.

The Tourism directorate of the municipality of Rhodes warmly welcomed the first visitors of the season at the airport.

“The season starts with good omens. Rhodes is one of the foremost and safe destinations worldwide and, as as everything shows, 2019 will be a good year for tourism, the equal of 2018 when there was significant rise in tourist arrivals. We expect that the targetted efforts of the municipality for the promotion of the island will bear fruit,” underlined Rhodes vice mayor Marisa Hatzilazarou.