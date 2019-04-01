Greek-American Rita Wilson Honored with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (Pics)

LOS ANGELES – Greek-American actress, producer, and singer Rita Wilson now has a star of her own on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Wilson was honored with the star for her longstanding career in show business, highlights which include My Big Fat Greek Wedding and the release of her fourth new studio album, Halfway to Home.

Her husband, Tom Hanks, and longtime friend Julia Roberts attended the ceremony on Friday, March 29, to celebrate Wilson’s illustrious career. Wilson’s is the 2,659th star on the Walk of Fame.

Rita Wilson was born as Margarita Ibrahimoff in Los Angeles, California. Her mother, Dorothea Genkos, was Greek, born and raised in Sotirë Dropull in Albania, close to the border of Greece. Her father, Hassan Halilov Ibrahimoff was a Pomak (Bulgarian Muslim) born in Breshtene (Oraio), Greece, close to the border of Bulgaria.

Wilson’s father moved from Bulgaria to the United States in 1949. He converted from Islam to Orthodox Christianity upon his marriage, and changed his name to Allan Wilson in 1960, choosing his name after a local street. Rita was raised in the Greek Orthodox faith.

According to her website, Wilson will be performing at such notable upcoming music festivals as Stagecoach (April 27), CMA Fest (June 6), and Lake Shake (June 21). She will also be performing on CBS’ The Late Late Show with James Corden on April 1 and NBC’s Today on April 5.