Montreal Still Hotbed for Good Greek Food

If you’re visiting Montreal and have a hankering for authentic Greek food, MTL Blog has listed some of the city’s best, but there’s a lot so bring an appetite.

Finding Greek food in Montreal isn’t hard because the Greek community is an important part of the city and has added to its culture, especially with food.

There’s a lot of good places to eat and among those recommended were Elounda, a family-owned place; Olive and Citron, which offers seafood; the rustic Kalimera – famous for big portions and its lamb, and Zante, a popular downtown spot in an upscale setting.

There’s also the long-running staple Marven’s, catering to tourists and locals and known for its fried calamari – but cash only please. Another older place, Tripolis, has been around for decades and specializes in home-style Greek cooking, especially spanakopita, and Elatos is the main much-loved deli.