ATHENS – Frantically trying to gain traction in an election year and his fortunes falling, Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras’ government will exempt 400,000 special wage workers and pensioners from a hated solidarity tax from lump sum payments they were awarded in 2018.

Sources close to Deputy Finance Minister Katerina Papanatsiou who were not identified said a bill on regulations concerning the usage of seaside areas will have a clause to give those public employees in special wage categories, such as the military, judges and others, off the hook for the solidarity tax that others will have to pay, said Kathimerini.

The move comes although the process of submitting taxes is already underway and without any indication how it would affect those who would be covered who have already filed and had to pay the tax.

Just before the end of last year the government passed a regulation through Parliament providing for the taxing of the retroactive payments to special wage grid workers and pensioners at a 20 percent rate, but this only concerned income tax.

The new plan means that the overdue handouts will be fully excluded from the annual income amount used for the calculation of each taxpayer’s solidarity levy obligations that are costly.