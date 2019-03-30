Ovechkin Scores 50th, 51st Goals, Capitals Beat Lightning

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored his 50th and 51st goals of the season, leading the Washington Capitals to a 6-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday night.

Nicklas Backstrom and T.J. Oshie also scored twice and Braden Holtby made 25 saves to help the defending champion Capitals win their fourth consecutive game. Backstrom became the seventh Washington player to reach 20 goals this season.

Ovechkin reached the 50-goal mark for the eighth time in his career. Only Mike Bossy and Wayne Gretzky, who each did it nine times, have scored 50 goals in more seasons in NHL history. Ovechkin has 657 goals to move past Brenden Shanahan for 13th in the NHL history.

The first goal for Ovechkin came in the third period as Oshie fed a cross-ice pass from the left boards to the bottom of the right circle for a one-timer. Ovechkin added a power-play goal at 16:15, his 247th power-play goal to tie Luc Robitaille for fourth on the NHL list.

Nikita Kucherov had his 39th of the season for Tampa Bay, and Tyler Johnson and J.T. Miller also scored.