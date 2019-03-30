Tiger Woods Finally Met Match, and it Wasn’t Rory McIlroy

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Tiger Woods finally met his match, and it wasn’t Rory McIlroy.

Lucas Bjerregaard delivered the clutch performance so often seen from Woods on Saturday and then won the 18th hole when Woods missed a 4-foot par putt, sending the Dane into the semifinals of the Dell Technologies Match Play.

More surprising than how Woods won in the morning was how he lost in the afternoon.

McIlroy was poised to tie the match on the 16th hole when he had a short iron for his second into a par 5 and made 7. But against the Dane in his Match Play debut, Woods flubbed a wedge into a bunker and missed a short par putt to lose.

Bjerregaard always dreamed of simply playing against Woods, his golfing hero. The dream didn’t include beating him.

By: Doug Ferguson, AP Golf Writer