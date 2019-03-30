Ferries Remain Docked at Piraeus Due to Persisting High Winds

Several cancellations in ferry services are in effect today Saturday, due to persisting north winds in the Aegean Sea, reaching up to 9 Beaufort at sea level.

Ferries will remain docked at the port of Piraeus, including hydrofoil services to the Argosaronic Gulf.

Ferries serving the Cyclades islands from the Rafina port harbor will also remain docked.

The port of Lavrion will remain closed today, while the ferry lines of Ag. Marina to Nea Stira, Kavala to Prinos, Keramoti to Limenas Thassos will remain inactive.

Passengers intending to travel today are advised to contact local port authorities and travel agencies ahead of their departure.