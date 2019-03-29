Pedro Martins: Nobody Should Leave (Vid)

PIRAEUS- The administration of Olympiakos is ready to renew its confidence in coach Pedro Martins for the rest of this campaign and next season as well. On his end, the Portuguese tactician has already sent a clear signal that not only does he want to stay at Olympiacos but he wants the main players of the squad to remain with him in Piraeus.

“I am completely satisfied at Olympiacos, but I am not happy that we did not reach the point of competing for the title. I feel great here with all the people in the team and it is my great desire to stay, “the 49-year-old Martins said.

To a question about next season’s roster:

“The ability of our players is far superior to last year. Everyone has managed to raise their value. In the summer we had to assemble a new team. Right now, all players have shown what they can do. Everything depends on the market, but it is our desire to keep all of our players at the club “.

Beyond that, Pedro Martins referred to Olympiacos’s game against Atromitos in Faliro on Sunday (12:30 o’clock New York time), stressing that regardless of which players will be used, the goal is to always play good football to satisfy the fans.

“We do not know yet who will be available, because some players have had long trips and participated with their national teams. We will see their condition and we will decide. I always want to present a good showing for our fans, regardless of who we play. We wants victories and titles, we know that the difference between us and PAOK is a large one but we will not stop trying. Aside from the points, we want quality football and our fans have realized that. That sort of style of football is our great promise”, said Martins.

Pape Abou Cissé also made a statement with the Senegalese center-back revealing that he is aware of the interest in his services from teams located outside of Greece.

“I feel very tied with this club, we are a family. My only regret is that we could not win the league title. I know that there is interest, but I don’t listen at all, I am focused and happed at Olympiacos,” Cissé said, who later referred to his presence with his country’s National Team in Copa Africa, which will take place in Egypt this summer.

” It’s a success that we made it to the final stage, and that I got to share those moments with my teammates. We want to win the trophy for the first time because Senegal is a country that has never won the Copa Africa.

For the match against Atromitos, Cisse said: “It’s a small derby, we want to win. It is an important match for Atromitos, who wants to beat us to third place. We are playing at home, we have to be focused. We had a lot of absences due to the international break during the lead-up to the Atromitos match but we have to try to do everything we can so that we can win”.

It is worth noting that the the “red and whites” match with the Peristeri-based club will take place with a sold-out Karaiskakis Stadium since the tickets that had been still available on Friday were less than two thousand in number.

New Rumors Swirl Around Fortounis

The Turkish Press continues to circulate rumors that Constantinople powerhouse, Fenerbachçe S.K., is interested in acquiring Greek attacking midfielder Kostas Fortounis from Olympiacos. Turkey’s “Fanatik” newspaper in an article on Friday (29/3) said that “Fener’s” coach, Ersun Yanal, has concluded that Fortounis was his chosen player so that Fenerbahçe can improve their midfield. Yanal’s assistant, Recep Karatepe did not only scout the 27-year old Greek international in the match Olympiacos played against Aris recently but instead he scouted Fortounis in two other matches as well. The same report from “Fanatik” uncovered that an order has been given to the director of transfers for “Fener” Damien Comolli to start negotiations with Olympiacos to acquire Fortounis.

A the same time, there are rumors that Italian side Lazio have Fortounis in their transfer “crosshairs” as well.

This coming Wednesday (3/4), Olympiacos will appeal against the decision of the Super League Disciplinary Committee’s primary decision to continue the derby with Panathinaikos that was interrupted in the 70th minute at OAKA.

If the “Reds” win the appeal, they will then win the match by a court decision with the score of 0-3 and Panathinaikos will be docked three points. If the “Greens” win, the date will have to be decided so that the two sides can resume for what would’ve been the last 20 minutes of the match.