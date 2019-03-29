Amendment for Primary Residence Protection Passes in Greek Parliament

ATHENS – The amendment for primary residence protection was voted by a majority in the parliament plenary following a roll-call vote called by the Democratic Coalition on Friday.

Out of 231 MPs, 194 ruled in favour of Article 68, incorporating the main body of the amendment, while 33 MPs voted against and four MPs were present but abstained.

On articles 69-84 concerning individual arrangements for the protection of primary residences, 192 MPs voted YES, 33 NO and six abstained. The new arrangement was backed by MPs from SYRIZA, ND, and the Centrists Union, while Democratic Coalition and Golden Dawn voted against and the Communist Party of Greece (KKE) abstained.