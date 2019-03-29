Impeach, or Not to Impeach

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has announced her opposition to proceeding with any immediate attempt to impeach President Trump. Given that impeachment begins in the House, this means that unless circumstances change dramatically, impeachment is not on the immediate political horizon. Pelosi offered four valid reasons for her decision.

Pelosi argues that impeachment talk is premature. The Mueller investigation, several Congressional committees, and the New York State Attorney General have yet to publish their findings regarding the president’s possible “crimes …