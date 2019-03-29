Impeach, or Not to Impeach

By Dan Georgakas March 29, 2019

FILE - President Donald Trump turns to House speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., as he delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, as Vice President Mike Pence watches, Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has announced her opposition to proceeding with any immediate attempt to impeach President Trump. Given that impeachment begins in the House, this means that unless circumstances change dramatically, impeachment is not on the immediate political horizon. Pelosi offered four valid reasons for her decision.

Pelosi argues that impeachment talk is premature. The Mueller investigation, several Congressional committees, and the New York State Attorney General have yet to publish their findings regarding the president’s possible “crimes …

To Read this Article Login or Subscribe

Login Subscribe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available