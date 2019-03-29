Ferries to Remain Docked at Piraeus Until Further Notice

ATHENS – Problems in ferry routes due to strong winds reaching up to 10 Beaufort at sea were continuing on Friday afternoon. Ferries will remain docked at Piraeus port until 18:00 at least.

The Megara-Salamina ferry link was also closed while no ferries were departing from the ports of Rafina and Lavrio for the islands of Cyclades.

The ferry lines Kavala-Prinos and Rio-Antirrio were not operating.

Passengers due to travel on Friday should contact the local port authorities or their travel agent to check for cancellations or changes due to the adverse weather.