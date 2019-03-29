Voting Registration Deadline Approaching for Greek Diaspora in EU Elections

ATHENS – Greeks living in other EU member-states, or who will be in another EU member-state at the time elections are held, can apply until Friday to be registered to vote near their place of residence in the upcoming European elections.

The application can be submitted on the website of the Greek Interior Ministry (www.ypes.gr) and can be completed either by the person concerned or by the relevant diplomatic authority.

The address (city, street, number, PO, phone, e-mail) must be written in English while voters have to clearly declare their preference for the city where they wish to vote. The voter shall be present in person, by proxy or post, the three copies of the application, together with a photocopy of their ID or the last page of their passport (or the passport page in which the holder ‘s details are registered) to the relevant ambassador or consular post.