Greek Film Night Coming to Philadelphia’s Ritz V

PHILADELPHIA, PA – A special evening of Greek film has been added to the Greek Independence festivities in Philadelphia this year.

Greek Night at the Ritz will feature the hit comedy Jamaica and the short film Genocide: A True Story, Wednesday, April 3, 7 PM, at the Ritz V, 214 Walnut Street in Philadelphia. The films will be shown with English subtitles. Tickets are available at: https://greekfilmnightritz.eventbrite.com.

The program is presented by the Hellenic University Club (HUC) of Philadelphia and the New York-based Hellenic Film Society USA (HFSUSA), in conjunction with the Federation of Hellenic American Societies of Philadelphia and Delaware Valley.

Jamaica, a heart-warming multiple award-winning film directed by Andreas Morfonios, is the story of two estranged brothers, one a successful television personality and the other a cab driver struggling to pay his bills. When they reunite at a crucial point in their lives, the power of brotherly love helps them overcome their differences and teaches them a powerful life lesson. Featured in the cast are Spiros Papadopoulos (of TV’s Stin Ygeia Mas Re Paidia) and Fanis Mouratidis.

Genocide: A True Story, directed by Tryfonas D. Zisis from a story by Vasiliki Tsanaktsidou, focuses on the Pontian Greek genocide of 1914-1922, which will be commemorated at this year’s Philadelphia Greek Independence Day parade.

The newly formed collaboration between HUC and HFSUSA will continue into the Fall when the two organizations present the very first Philadelphia Greek Film Expo, a festival of Greek films, at the International House in Philadelphia, October 11-13.