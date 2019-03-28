Bucks Clip Clippers, but Antetokounmpo Injured (Vids)

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 34 points and grabbed nine rebounds before leaving with an apparent lower leg injury in the Milwaukee Bucks’ 128-118 victory over the Clippers on Thursday night that snapped Los Angeles’ six-game winning streak.

Antetokounmpo went to the floor and held his right ankle after dunking the ball with 7:46 left in the game, and he immediately went to the bench and didn’t return. He missed two games last week with a sprain to the same ankle.

Khris Middleton had a season-high 39 points with eight rebounds and five assists as Milwaukee won its fourth straight. Eric Bledsoe added 15 points, seven rebounds and eight assists as the Bucks (57-19) cut their magic number to two to clinch home-court advantage throughout the playoffs.

Sterling Brown, in the starting lineup with the Bucks’ rotation thinned by injuries, had 15 points.

“I was able to get to my spot and my teammates were just finding me,” Middleton said.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Clippers (45-31) with 21 points, and JaMychal Green added 16 and Wilson Chandler 15.

The Bucks led 67-46 at halftime as Antetokounmpo had 23 points on 7-of-12 shooting. Middleton added 15 points and Brown 10 as Milwaukee shot 55.8 percent from the field (24 of 43).

Los Angeles went on an 8-1 run to open the second half, cutting its deficit to 14 and leading Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer to call a timeout.

The Bucks led 79-69 before going on a 9-2 run capped by a 3-pointer by Pat Connaughton, putting them ahead 88-71 with 2:49 left in the third quarter.

Middleton completed a four-point play late in the quarter and had 13 points in the period as the Bucks took a 100-77 lead entering the fourth quarter.

By: Charles F. Gardner, Associated Press