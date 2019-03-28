Chian Federation Celebrates My Greek Table with Diane Kochilas Mar. 28

ASTORIA – The Board of Directors and the Cultural Events Committee of the Chian Federation cordially invite you to come to the Chian Federation on Thursday, March 28 at 7 pm to celebrate My Greek Table with Celebrity Chef Diane Kochilas.

My Greek Table is on PBS on Sundays and its second season begins this April.

It showcases Greece and promotes the food, wine, history, culture, and cuisine of one of the most timeless cuisines and countries in the World.

The show reaches on average 2.2 million people per episode in the United States. The Chian Federation feels the need to support a show like this one since promoting and preserving our culture is at the core of its mission.

For reservations and additional information, call The Chian Federation office at 718-204-2550 or email: chianfed@chianfed.org.

More information about My Greek Table is available online: http://www.dianekochilas.com/my-greek-table-with-diane-kochilas/.