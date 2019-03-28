Three Greek-Americans Honored by President Trump, Talk to TNH

By Theodore Kalmoukos March 28, 2019

Former National Philiptochos president Aphrodite Skeadas with President Donald Trump at the White House. The photographs are Official White House Photos/Shealah Craighead. The photographers were provided to The National Herald by the above honorees and they are only for their personal use. Any kind or form of republishing, reproduction or use is prohibited.

BOSTON – At the recent celebration of Greek Independence Day at the White House, President Donald Trump singled out and honored three Greek-Americans.

He spotlighted Rev. Kosmas Karavellas, Aphrodite Skeadas, and Carl Hollister by calling their names during his speech at the celebration and praising each one of them.

Fr. Kosmas is one of the most distinguished priests of the Archdiocese of America, serving the Community diligently for 34 years at the Sts. Constantine and Helen parish in Annapolis, MD.

Aphrodite Skeadas is …

