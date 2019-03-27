Cyprus-U.S. Chamber of Commerce Presents “Remaking Cyprus”

NEW YORK – The Architecture Engineering and Construction Committee of the Cyprus-U.S. Chamber of Commerce held its inaugural industry event: Remaking Cyprus: A New Era of Vertical + Horizontal Development, on March 26 at MEET@Soho in Manhattan. The event included fascinating insights by industry experts from Cyprus, focusing on how high rise tower and marina projects are affecting Cyprus’ economic and physical landscape.

Demetrios Comodromos, founding member of the Chamber’s Cyprus Young Professionals and co-founder of Method Design, gave the welcoming …