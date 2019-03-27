Mandra Flood Victims Families Sue Greek State Officials

ATHENS – With Greek state officials being sued for alleged mishandling of the July 23, 2018 wildfires that killed 100, relatives of three people who died in flash flooding in November, 2017 in Mandra are bringing legal action, seeking compensation for mental anguish.

They cited nine officials in their suit after prosecutors charged those responsible for ensuring safety had failed to do so, led by Attica Regional Governor Rena Dourou from the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA, who’s also being prosecuted for fires management failures. relatives of three people who died following flash flooding in Mandra, western Attica, in A statement issued by the legal office representing the three victims – Giorgos Alexiou, Dimitris Goutos and Serafeim Gortzas – said that they had been in a group of 10 people who had gone hunting when they were caught in flash floods.

The causes of the tragedy and the responsibility of state officials are outlined in a prosecutor’s report, the statement said, according to Kathimerini. Earlier reports said successive governments had allowed unlawful construction that dammed gullies and blocked water runoff, causing the disaster – which had occurred before and ignored.

A months-long investigation into the causes of the catastrophic floods in Mandra, which killed 25 people and resulted in huge damage to homes and infrastructure, pointed to negligence by local and regional authorities, noting no flood prevention works had been carried out to avert such a big disaster.