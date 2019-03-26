Archaeological Sites, Museums to Gradually Expand Open Hours

Major Greek museums and archaeological sites will remain open longer as of April 1, with the schedule introduced gradually to other areas as more seasonal staff is hired over the next month, the Ministry of Culture said on Tuesday.

The following museums and sites will be open slightly longer as of April 1 (daily):

– The site of the Acropolis and sites on the slope and Knossos palace will be open 08:00 – 18:00

– The site of Epidaurus and its museum, the site and museum of Mycenae, the site of Tiryns, and the Palamidi fortress overlooking Nafplio will be open 08:00 – 19:00

– The site of Delphi will be open 08:30 – 19:00

– The Palace of the Grand Magister and the site of Lindos on Rhodes will both be open 08:30 – 17:00

The rest of the sites and museums in Greece will remain on the 08:30 to 16:00 schedule until more staff is hired.

In Athens, in particular, the ministry said, “The process of hiring seasonal guards and cleaning crews for the archaeological sites and museums of Athens is ongoing and expected to be completed by April 15, when the expanded schedule of 08:00-20:00 will be introduced.”