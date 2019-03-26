HWGW Presents Book Event with Author Calliopi Toufidou

BETHESDA, MD – The Hellenic Writers’ Group of Washington DC (HWGW) under the auspices of the Hellenic Society of Prometheas hosted a talk and book signing by Calliopi Toufidou for her newly released children’s book, In My Grandmother’s Footsteps, at the Hellenic Center in Bethesda on March 23.

After the introduction by HWGW director Patty Apostolides, Ms. Toufidou spoke about her book and recited a charming poem depicting the love of a grandmother for her grandson. The book is narrated by Eleftherios, a young boy who shares his respect and love for his Greek grandmother. With touching stories, Greek customs and traditions, timeless values, and even traditional recipes, the book encourages children to build a life with values and dignity, to respect each other, to be united, and enjoy life with love and peace. The poems in the book are in Greek and English.

Born on the island of Zakynthos in Greece, also the birthplace of Greek national poet Dionysios Solomos, Toufidou spent her formative years in Athens and later studied Sociology in West London College, England. Upon her return to Greece, she entered the Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Her first post was to the Greek Embassy in Washington, DC and then the Greek Trade Commission in Los Angeles. She has always been interested in Greek culture and traditions and while employed with the Greek Ministry, made several presentations at numerous universities and

institutions on the customs and traditions of different regions of Greece.

Toufidou also studied photography and has exhibited her work in Greece and the U.S. She chose one of her photographs for the front cover of her new book. She further expresses her love of art through acting in theatrical productions and writing poetry which has been published in numerous newspapers and magazines.

Her first book, From the Palate to the Spirit, was about the history, culture, and food of her beloved birthplace Zakynthos. Her children’s book is dedicated to all the grandmothers for the important role they play in our society.

In My Grandmother’s Footsteps by Calliopi Toufidou is available on Amazon.