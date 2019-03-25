Murray Stays Unbeaten in NYC as Penguins Top Rangers 5-2

By Associated Press March 25, 2019

Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Matt Murray (30) blocks a shot by New York Rangers center Brett Howden (21) with his body during the third period of an NHL hockey game in New York, Monday, March 25, 2019. The Penguins won 5-2. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

NEW YORK (AP) — Teddy Blueger scored two goals, Matt Murray made 33 saves and the Pittsburgh Penguins surged to a 5-2 win over the New York Rangers on Monday night.

Justin Schultz, Nick Bjugstad and Matt Cullen also scored for Pittsburgh. Phil Kessel and Marcus Pettersson each added two assists.

Murray improved to 6-0-0 against the Rangers in the regular season and 5-0-0 at Madison Square Garden.

Pittsburgh pulled into a tie with the New York Islanders for second place in the Metropolitan Division with 95 points. Both teams trail Washington by one point for first.

Brendan Lemieux and Vinni Lettieri scored for the Rangers. Alexandar Georgiev, coming off a 44-save effort in a 2-1 overtime win Saturday night at Toronto, stopped 31 shots.

