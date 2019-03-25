Aris Celebrates 105th Anniversary, Lefkos Pyrgos Yellows (Vid)

THESSALONIKI – It was exactly 105 years ago today, on March 25, 1914, shortly after the liberation of Thessaloniki, in a cafe in the area of “Admiral Votsis” an eminent group of courageous and visionary young people of the time decided to make her own personal “revolution.”

On a day so special for Hellenism, Aris of Thessaloniki was founded. The name derived from ancient Greek mythology, Ares the god of war, is a synonym for virility and bravery. The team over the course of time has written its own unique history and is loved by thousands of fans who have made Aris so much more than just a popular team.